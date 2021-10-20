Visakhapatnam: HPCL distributes 72 oxygen concentrators

Visakhapatnam: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, HPCL-Visakh Refinery provided 72 oxygen concentrators to 22 stakeholders.

Director (HR) HPCL Pushp Kumar Joshi handed over the oxygen concentrators to King George Hospital, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Railway Hospital, Queen Victoria Hospital, Government Chest Hospital, Gopalapatnam Government Hospital, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Pushp Kumar Joshi said the services provided by the medical staff and the hospitals during the Covid pandemic contributed largely in saving the lives of millions of people.

Further, he said HPCL will continue to extend support to the collective fight against Covid-19.

The event was attended by HPCL general manager (HR) K Nagesh, GM LPG Zone Avinash Jain, KGH Superintendent P Mythili, Andhra Medical College Principal PV Sudhakar, GVMC Chief Medical Officer KSLG Sastry, among others.