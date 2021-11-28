Visakhapatnam: IGZP gets new animal species

Visakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) received new animal species.

As a part of animal exchange programme with Indian zoos, IGZP planned animal exchange with National Zoological Park, New Delhi, approved by Central Zoo Authority in April 2021.

However, due to Covid-19 second wave followed by monsoons the transportation got delayed.

As a part of the exchange programme, two new species Bengal Fox and Himalayan Goral to IGZP for the first time. Similarly, male Nilgais (Blue Bulls) to pair with Nilgai females were received for breeding purpose.

The exchange programme is executed in two phases and the rest of the species will be brought in the month of February 2022 after the threat of Avian influenza fades away. The newly sourced animals will be kept in the quarantine facility of the zoo and they will be later released in their respective enclosures, said Nandani Salaria, IGZP curator. Bengal Fox, Himalayan Goral, Sangai Deer, Kalij Pheasant and White Ibis are the new species introduced to the zoo.

Hippo birthday

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) hosted a birthday party for Hippopotamus Jr Dalapathi, the youngest Hippo in the zoo born on November 27, 2017.