Visakhapatnam: IGZP hosts painting contest to mark 'Global Tiger Day'

Visakhapatnam: To celebrate 'Global Tiger Day 2021', Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is conducting an online painting competition on July 29. Focussing on the theme 'Tigers and their habitat', the contest will be held in three different categories. Category 1 includes students of Classes I to V, Classes VI to X belong to category 2 and from Intermediate and above are grouped as category 3.

There will be an online quiz on tiger for all age groups. People who are interested can participate through the link https://bit.ly/3kXMhe4 or by logging on to www.vizagzoo.com the same day from 10 am to 5 pm.



Later in the day, IGZP will host a webinar on tiger conservation in which tiger conservation initiatives will be explained by various senior officials of the State, Centre as well as NGO representatives. Curator of the zoo Dr Nandani Salaria said the main objective of the programmes is to build awareness among people about tiger conservation.

The first three winners will receive gifts, while participants will get certificates. For details, contact 9441130894 or 9440810213.