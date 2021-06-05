Visakhapatnam: IGZP to conduct summer camp for students from June 28

Visakhapatnam: Discover a slice of wild adventures of Vizag zoo and explore fun at your home with interesting sessions and learning activities.

To engage children constructively during summer holidays, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Visakhapatnam is organising a virtual 'Summer Camp – 2021' from June 28 to July 4.

It will be open for the students aged from 12 to 18 years. Due to the prevailing pandemic situation, IGZP decided to conduct the camp in a virtual mode. Focusing on the animal world, the session will be held for two hours a day.

Students will get to know about the importance of nature, wildlife conservation and management of wild animals at zoo.

Animal behaviour studies, rescue of wild animals, veterinary care of zoo animals, butterflies and their rearing are the other topics which will be covered during the camp. In addition, fun-filled activities and daily assignments will also be given to the participants.

Application for the camp must be filled through an online portal which is available on the website (www.vizagzoo.com). Filled in application forms accompanied by a passport size colour photograph along with other details should be sent through e-mail: events.igzp@gmail.com. Last date to fill in the application for the camp is June 25. Further details of the camp will be sent to the selected members. Every participant will receive an e-certificate, special souvenir kit and a free visit to the zoo after the zoo opens.