Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy undertakes coastal cleanup drive

Visakhapatnam: The 36th International Coastal Cleanup Day was celebrated consecutively for the 10th year by Eastern Naval Command (ENC) here on Saturday.

Marking the occasion, the ENC undertook a coastal cleanup drive at Yarada Beach, Bheemili Beach and other sea fronts within premises of naval units at Visakhapatnam.

Approximately 500 naval personnel, defence civilians and their families carried out the cleanup drive following the Covid-19 protocols.

The cleanup drive was aimed at creating awareness among people to keep our beaches clean, safeguarding the environment and inculcating the habit of respecting coastlines.

Every year, on the third Saturday of September, the international coastal cleanup community encourages people around the world to remove trash and debris from beaches, waterways and other water bodies, to identify the sources of the litter, to change behaviours that cause pollution and to raise awareness on the extent of the marine debris problem.