Visakhapatnam: INS Sahyadri adjudged best capital ship of Eastern Naval Command

Visakhapatnam: INS Sahyadri was adjudged as the best ship of the Eastern Fleet amongst capital ships, INS Kamorta as the most spirited ship for displaying indomitable spirit and grit in undertaking a plethora of challenging missions and best corvette trophy was won by INS Kiltan and Khukri, amongst corvettes and similar classes of ships.

At the Fleet Awards Function 2021 held to celebrate the operational achievements of the Eastern Fleet during the last year on Saturday, marking the culmination of the operational cycle of the Eastern Fleet and recognising accomplishments of the 'Sword Arm' of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), the ships were adjudged as the best ships.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh was the chief guest at the event hosted by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti.

The event culminated with the distribution of 16 coveted trophies covering the overall spectrum of maritime operations.

Sustaining high operational tempo, the fleet ships participated in numerous operations, bilateral and multilateral exercises, and humanitarian assistance missions.