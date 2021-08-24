Visakhapatnam: ITDA PO Gopala Krishna stresses on maintaining quality in construction works

Visakhapatnam: Integrated Tribal Development Corporation (ITDA) project officer R Gopala Krishna said the quality of construction works of various projects must be verified and directed the authorities concerned not to compromise in maintaining quality.

Holding a review meeting with the Tribal Welfare Department and Panchayat Raj Engineering officials here on Monday, he said the sanctioned funds are expected to be spent in a planned manner for various projects.

He reviewed the progress of Manabadi-Nadu Nedu, Rythu Bharosa Centres, village secretariat buildings, health clinics, digital libraries and bulk milk cooling units.

Speaking on the occasion, the ITDA PO said the focus should be on the tasks suggested by the local MLAs. He said under the aegis of public representatives', construction works will be completed at the earliest.

The funds sanctioned by the Central and state governments need to be spent for the respective projects in an appropriate manner, Gopala Krishna stressed.