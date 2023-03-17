Visakhapatnam: Joint parcel service by Railways and Posts commences

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the first joint parcel product service inaugurated by Indian Railways and India Post serving the region of Waltair Division, about 2,100-kg of black pepper transported to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus from Visakhapatnam.

The first consignment of parcels under this scheme was loaded in Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus express in the presence of senior officials from Waltair Division and India Post in Visakhapatnam.

This service will be beneficial for local industrialists and traders as well. The joint parcel product aims to target the business-to-business and business-to-customer markets by offering a full parcel handling solution picking up from the sender's premises, booking and doorstep delivery to the recipient.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy appreciated the team for their efforts in shaping the project and expressed hope that this will reach new heights in near future.

The maiden run was initiated in the presence of Avinash Sharma, divisional commercial manager, R Rahul, senior superintendent of post offices, W Nagaditya Kumar, assistant director of postal department and chief inspectors from Railways and postal department.

The scheme was developed with the intention of reducing time and cost in transportation of goods. Bringing down the cost of logistics will help in the economic growth of the country, an official release said. To provide end-to-end logistics service to parcel customers, 'Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service' was introduced in Waltair Division.