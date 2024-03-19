Visakhapatnam: JSP activists demand ticket to local leaders

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) 39th ward corporator and Jana Sena Party leader Mohammed Sadiq and South constituency leader M Srinivasa Rao appealed to the party high command to consider local leaders to field in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, they opined that after considering the sentiments of the locals, the party should announce the candidate’s name in the south constituency.

The corporator mentioned that it is not appropriate to allot a ticket to the South constituency from the neighbouring seat. He opined that it would be better if the ticket was given to the fishermen community or minorities who worked hard for the party.

Sadiq and Srinivasa Rao stated that people are not willing to accept Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav in the South constituency. They said in a majority of constituencies, candidates’ names are yet to be announced in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

They made it clear that people will not receive non-locals as their public representative. They demanded that tickets should be given to the leaders, who have been getting along with the public at least for the past 15 years. They pointed out that Vamsi Krishna Srinivas declared himself as the candidate in the South seat. They recalled that he lost against Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu twice in the East constituency with a margin of 50,000 votes.

They appealed to the JSP and TDP chiefs to allot a ticket to them --Sadiq or Kandula Nagaraju or M Srinivasa Rao.

JSP leaders M Ramana, Venkata Rao, Demudu, Rupa, Tulsi, Kanaka Mahalakshmi and activists participated in the meeting.