Visakhapatnam: King George Hospital to be equipped with infrastructure

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna directed the doctors and other staff to work hard and provide better services to the patients. Holding a Hospital Development Committee meeting at King George Hospital (KGH) here on Tuesday, the Collector said required infrastructure must be made available at the hospital so as to reach the common man.

As part of the meeting, KGH Superintendent P Mythili briefed the committee on the decisions taken at the last meeting. She explained to the committee members that tables and lights are required in operation theatres and MRI scan machines are not working.

There is a need to provide fans, beds and other equipment in some of the wards. Responding to it, the Collector instructed that MRI scan services should be made available immediately. During the meeting, Mallikarjuna approved Rs 8 lakh for the purchase of emergency equipment, Rs 10 lakh for setting up of a water plant and Rs 2.8 lakh for the maintenance of power substations. Later, the Collector made a surprise visit to Bhavnagar ward in KGH. He interacted with the doctors and enquired about the facilities provided in the ward. Mallikarjuna noticed that the water purifying plant was not working.

He suggested that the repairs should be carried out immediately in order to put the plant back in use. Later, he interacted with the patients at ICU and general ward and enquired about the services provided. The Collector along with the local MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar inspected the toilets and expressed dissatisfaction over their maintenance. He directed the Superintendent and sanitation Inspector to improve their upkeep at the earliest.

The Superintendent was also directed to search for a suitable site for the construction of another sulabh complex in KGH. District Medical and Health Officer K Vijaya Lakshmi, committee members Kumar Raja, Anand Singh, paramedics, doctors, employees and others were present.