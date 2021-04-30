Visakhapatnam: King George Hospital to have 60 more beds

Visakhapatnam: In addition to the existing beds, another 60 are going to be added to the list at King George Hospital, announced district collector V Vinay Chand here on Thursday.

Reviewing the services provided to Covid patients at King George Hospital with the officials concerned at Andhra Medical College, he said the step was taken to meet the increasing demand of beds in the hospital.

Accompanied by joint collector P Arun Babu, Andhra Medical College principal and district Covid special officer P V Sudhakar and HoDs of various departments, the collector urged that authorities concerned ensure quick admissions of Covid patients as well as their discharge from the hospital. The collector reiterated that Covid patients should not wait for treatment. Those who completed the treatment should be discharged without any delay. Vinay Chand instructed the staff to ensure sufficient supply of oxygen for the critical patients.

When the collector asked if there is any requirement of medical staff, KGH superintendent P Mythili responded saying there's a requirement of specialised doctors, doctors, nurses, anaesthetists, ECG technicians, X-ray assistants, etc.