Visakhapatnam: Malaysia Tourism organises second roadshow

Visakhapatnam: Malaysia hosted its second edition roadshow in India this year. The event held in association with the Malaysia Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) began in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Further, the roadshow will be held across four cities in Kolkata, Kochi and Tiruchirappalli till August 24.

Led by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, YB Datuk Seri Santhara JP the event was held along with Malaysia's tourism fraternity including representatives from Malaysia-based airline, travel agents, hoteliers and state government agency. "This is the right time to be back in India and plan for the event. The resumption of scheduled international flights from India coincides with the reopening of Malaysia's international borders. We are excited to welcome Indian travellers once again to our country," said Datuk Seri Santhara JP.

Apart from its objective to instil confidence among Indians to feel safe to visit Malaysia again, the roadshow aims to provide a platform for the industry community to boost the tourism sector and help it regain its glory.

Earlier in April after the reopening of Malaysia's international borders, the Tourism Malaysia initiated its first roadshow in six major cities in India followed by its participation in South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) in the month of May.

MATTA representatives, president of Tours and Travels Association of Andhra K Vijay Mohan, among others, were present.