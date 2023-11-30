Visakhapatnam: Management development programme focuses on honing skills

Visakhapatnam : Thriving on its belief and core values to nurture future leaders, Apitoria Pharma is stepping ahead to co-create the curriculum along with the GITAM’s expert faculty.

Inaugurating management development programme (MDP) (Auro Astra) for Apitoria Pharma Ltd Vizag cluster middle level managers here on Wednesday at GITAM, the pharma company’s senior vice-president (HR) UNB Raju said the leadership programme primarily aims to inculcate mid-level managers with the requisite skills pertaining to strategic planning, leadership abilities, building resilience and managerial skills.

Further, he informed that the shortlisted employees were from various units of the company representing departments like production, QA, QC, EHS, site investigation, security and warehouse.

Associate president (Corporate Quality) K Rama Srinivas informed that the MDP is designed by keeping four themes into consideration. They include managing self-leveraging core strengths and qualities to inspire other colleagues, managing teams, lead, develop and support other team members to attain common goals, managing business, a strategic approach for the overall growth of the organisation, managing change - collaborate with various stakeholders and adopt best practices.

The institution’s School of Business dean Prof. Raha Pappu said the pedagogy involves a variety of teaching methods like classroom training, case studies, simulations, role plays, group discussions, applied-to-learn projects and industry connect initiatives. Sessions like yoga, building workplace relationships, mindfulness, emotional intelligence and personal branding were emphasised during the session.