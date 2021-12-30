  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari launches a slew of works at Butchirajupalem

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayor J Sridhar, among others at the foundation stone laying programme in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayor J Sridhar, among others at the foundation stone laying programme in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

The Hans India recently highlighted the issues of both Butchirajupalem and APSEB colony in ‘My Port Patnam’ column.

Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said the aim was to develop Visakhapatnam city on all fronts.

Laying a foundation stone for a slew of development works at Butchirajupalem in the 90th ward of the VIII zone here on Wednesday, the Mayor said the works are taken up at a cost of Rs 85.47 lakh.

She along with State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Corporation chairman Malla Vijaya Prasad and deputy mayor J Sridhar laid the foundation stone at the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that every ward in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation will be developed.

A walking track at a cost of Rs 19.95 lakh at Buchirajupalem park, hot mix road in APSEB Colony at a cost of Rs 16.10 lakh were allocated as a part of the development, she added.

The mayor said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing welfare schemes for the needy.

Ward corporator Bommidi Ramana, Co-option member Behara Bhaskara Rao, zonal commissioner Chakradhar, YSRCP leaders Nammi Srinu and Ch Prasad Reddy were present.

Recently, The Hans India highlighted the issues of both Butchirajupalem and APSEB colony in 'My Port Patnam' column. In an endeavour to sort out the issues, the GVMC took up development works in the neighbourhoods.

