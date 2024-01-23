Visakhapatnam: Mayor, GVMC Commissioner suggest use of public transport

Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari suggested that the city’s pollution could be significantly reduced if residents commute using public transport at least once a week.

Following the same, she travelled in a RTC bus from the camp office to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) office on Monday.

Meanwhile, setting an example for others, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma travelled to the GVMC Office on a bicycle.

Both Mayor and Municipal Commissioner stressed the need to place a check on the growing pollution level in the city by taking eco-friendly steps.

They announced that, in line with the GVMC administration’s view, all GVMC employees would use public transport at least once a week.

This, they mentioned, is in alignment with the GVMC’s Eco Vizag development initiative. Further, GVMC plans to implement various awareness measures through its Eco-Zero pollution programmes to safeguard the environment and battle against pollution in Visakhapatnam.

The Mayor and Commissioner urged the government authorities, private offices, educational institutions, industrial establishments, voluntary organisations and denizens to extend cooperation in the pollution controlling measures.

They also appealed to people to use the public transport system once a week and contribute to reducing the pollution levels.