Visakhapatnam: Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari pays surprise visit to municipal school

Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari paid a surprise visit at Nehru Municipal Corporation High School here on Wednesday.

Based on the complaints received from the parents, the Mayor examined the school and took stock of various activities on the campus. Meanwhile, some of the parents complained that the social studies teacher was absent for the past 20 days.

Deputy Education Officer Srinivasa Rao was directed to take departmental action against the teacher. Later, the Mayor imparted a few lessons to the students. Further, Hari Venkata Kumari interacted with the students and inspected the school bags, uniforms, shoes and belts provided by the government. She also checked on the meals served to the students.

The school Principal was instructed to maintain the premises and toilets clean and directed the teachers to attend to their duties without any deviation. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said the State government was giving top priority to the education sector. GVMC 24th ward corporator S Padmavati and teachers were present.