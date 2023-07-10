Live
Visakhapatnam: Mayor stresses on utilising public transport system to control pollution
Visakhapatnam: City Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari appealed to the people of Visakhapatnam to work hard to control pollution and protect the environment.
Reaching the GVMC office in an APSRTC bus from her camp office here on Monday as part of the vehicle-free observance day, the Mayor encouraged people to follow no vehicle day on a regular basis.
After completing 'Dial Your Mayor', 'Jaganannaku Chebudam' and other programmes, the Mayor returned to the camp office in an RTC bus.
Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor appealed to the citizens to use public transport once a week.
She mentioned that every Monday, GVMC employees leave their vehicles and use the public transport system to control pollution.
