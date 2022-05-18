Visakhapatnam: Mega drive for Disha SOS app held

Visakhapatnam: The city Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth urged the students to make use of the Disha SOS App.

Speaking at the Disha SOS App registration mega drive organised at VMRDA Children's Arena in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the CP said the app acts as a guard for every woman.

Addressing the students, city Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari said that the Disha App is very useful for the women and awareness on the same should be created in various localities.

Meanwhile, the women police said that women should be aware of the Disha App and ensure that they have the app on their mobile phones.

Later, District Collector A Mallikarjuna said women and students should be aware of the platform and that the volunteers should come forward to educate them on the app at their doorstep.

Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha underlined the need to upload the app and spread the message. City Police Commissioner Srikanth said that every single woman should be aware of the need for the Direction app.

VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, MLC Varudhu Kalyani briefed about the app.