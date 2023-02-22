Visakhapatnam: Modern LHB rake introduced to Janmabhoomi express

Visakhapatnam: In a move to provide a comfortable journey for passengers, modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake will be introduced to Janmabhoomi express by East Coast Railway, Waltair Division.

As a part of it, Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli Janmabhoomi express (12805) will run with LHB coaches with effect from February 23. Similarly, Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi express (12806) will run with LHB coaches with effect from February 24. Under the directions of Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, several passenger-friendly initiatives have been taken up. With more LHB coaches to be added in near future, the DRM mentioned that the objective is to enhance passenger comfort and safety.

Revised composition



These trains will have 20 LHB coaches comprising one AC chair car, 12 chair car and five general second class, among others. With this, 20 pairs of trains originating from Visakhapatnam have been converted into LHB.