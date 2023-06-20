  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: More flights sought for Dubai, domestic destinations

Representatives of Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association with new Airport Director S Raja Reddy in Visakhapatnam on Monday
x

Representatives of Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association with new Airport Director S Raja Reddy in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) representatives met new Airport Director Raja Reddy at Visakhapatnam Airport on...

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) representatives met new Airport Director Raja Reddy at Visakhapatnam Airport on Monday and brought a few proposals to the fore.

As a part of their discussions, the representatives requested the airport director to increase slots for civilian aircrafts. Facilitating additional flights to international destinations, Dubai in particular, inviting airlines to utilise night landing facilities, dedicating cargo planes to operate cargo flights from Visakhapatnam, among others, were proposed during the discussions.

In view of the heavy passenger demand, APATA president Kumar Raja and vice-presidents DS Varma and O Naresh Kumar mentioned that a proposal of requesting the Indigo team to add more number of flights to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata in the morning and late night flights to Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru for onward international travel was made.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X