Visakhapatnam: More flights sought for Dubai, domestic destinations

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) representatives met new Airport Director Raja Reddy at Visakhapatnam Airport on Monday and brought a few proposals to the fore.

As a part of their discussions, the representatives requested the airport director to increase slots for civilian aircrafts. Facilitating additional flights to international destinations, Dubai in particular, inviting airlines to utilise night landing facilities, dedicating cargo planes to operate cargo flights from Visakhapatnam, among others, were proposed during the discussions.

In view of the heavy passenger demand, APATA president Kumar Raja and vice-presidents DS Varma and O Naresh Kumar mentioned that a proposal of requesting the Indigo team to add more number of flights to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata in the morning and late night flights to Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru for onward international travel was made.