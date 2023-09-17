Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: More scams involving Naidu will be exposed, says IT Minister
- More scams of the TDP will be brought to the fore next, Amarnath says
- The minister states that TDP-JSP alliance comes as a no surprise to the people of AP
- Opines that Pawan Kalyan is acting in cinema and overacting in politics
Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath mentioned that TDP national president’s skill development scam is just a sample and that more skeletons are likely to tumble out of the closet.
Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the minister said Naidu accumulated sins and time has come for him to repay them dearly. “Law will take its own course and there is no political agenda behind Naidu’s arrest. If it were a political vendetta as presented by the Opposition, the YSRCP would have taken action as soon as it came to power,” the minister informed.
He stated that Naidu has usurped people’s money and he has been made accountable for it. Responding to the recent comments made by Lokesh against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Amarnath expressed his willingness for a debate over the remarks made against the CM. “But, first, Lokesh should prove that Naidu is not involved in the skill development scam,” stated.
Stating that ‘Jana Sainikalu’ are in a confusion in terms of holding the party flag and whose luggage they need to carry, Amarnath said that the alliance between TDP and JSP comes as no surprise. “The YSRCP has been confident about the alliance much earlier. However, Pawan Kalyan is acting in cinema and overacting in politics,” the minister noted and added that it is unlikely that the Kapu community would repose faith in Pawan and vote for him in the ensuing elections. He said Pawan will not make any impact on the Kapu community.
In the days to come, many such scams involving Naidu will be brought to the fore and that the skill development scam is just the beginning.