Visakhapatnam: Mother kills son

Visakhapatnam: Unable to put up with the harassment of her son, a mother allegedly killed her son on Sunday night.

The incident took place at JNNURM Colony in Visakhapatnam, Marikavalasa. Madhavi (40) took the extreme step as she was vexed with her son Anil's unruly behaviour.

When he reached home, he was in an inebriated condition and started harassing his mother. It is learnt that Anil was addicted to vices.

However, the incident came to light on Monday when the neighbours alerted the police. Police reached the spot and registered a case.

Madhavi was taken into custody and investigation is on.