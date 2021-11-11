Visakhapatnam: MP Vijayasai Reddy assures to solve ring nets issue of fishermen

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy expressed hope that an amicable solution would soon be announced for the fishermen to put an end to the ring nets issue.

Discussing with the fishermen from 20 villages in Visakhapatnam and Bheemunipatnam areas here on Wednesday at his Seethammadhara office, the MP assured that a decision would be made and justice would be meted out to all the fishermen who are using traditional nets as well as the ring nets. For long, the issue continues to bother the fishermen community along the Vizag coast.

Addressing a large gathering, Vijayasai Reddy stated that he had already brought the issue to the notice of the Minister for Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju. He assured the fishermen that a high-level committee will be constituted as soon as the election code concludes to look into the issue and derive an amicable solution. The committee will include, Fisheries Minister, Tourism Minister, MLAs, GVMC Commissioner and fisheries department officials, the MP informed.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Fisheries Corporation chairman Kola Guruvulu, among others were present.