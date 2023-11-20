Visakhapatnam: Much-delayed BRTS works pick up pace finally

Visakhapatnam: The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) project work at Simhachalam has become controversial. The road expansion process, pending for a decade-and-a-half in the 98th ward of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), has recently gained momentum.

The recent works commenced from Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Tholipavancha junction to Old Adavivaram junction. Earlier, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) agreed to issue transferable development right (TDR) bonds along with compensation to the victims, who lost their properties. The GVMC announced the list of eligible persons on November 10 and sought objections within 15 days. But in an unexpected move, even before the deadline for receiving objections, the GVMC authorities started demolishing the structures, leading to controversy.

The residents stopped the officials saying that it is not proper to start demolition without giving TDR bonds. However, the officials ignored requests to carry out demolitions after issuing bonds. The police arrested the TDP, JSP and YSRCP leaders who were trying to stop the demolition process and shifted them to the police station. Even during the night, officials continued the demolition work with the support of police security on Sunday.

The works of BRTS project are aimed at increasing the use of public transport instead of personal vehicles, to enable commuters to reach their destination in less time. Initiated in December 2008, its completion is yet to take shape. The BRTS project was taken up as a high-capacity public transport system in Visakhapatnam and it was supposed to be completed by 2014. So far, 284 persons, who lost their assets, have been identified to issue TDR bonds and structural compensation. “They will be given the TDR bonds by December 1. Already, some of them were given both bonds and structural compensation.

The entire expansion process is being taken up following norms,” mentioned C M Saikanth Varma, GVMC Commissioner. With Visakhapatnam all set to become executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, the project gained further prominence as it would ease the movement of public transportation in future.