Visakhapatnam: Mudasarlova Park set for a Rs 100 crore facelift

Visakhapatnam: Mudasarlova Park is all set to get developed on a par with international standards.



Surrounded by the pristine charm of Simhachalam hills, the park at the Mudasarlova reservoir will be developed and revamped with additional features at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

In an attempt to attract a larger number of tourists, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is gearing up to develop the oldest park, one of the sought-after picnic spots in Visakhapatnam.

A detailed project report for the park will be readied and it includes setting up of a miniature village, Jungle Book tree, family play area, water sports hub along with other amenities in the park.

Very recently, Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan to make Mudasarlova Natural Park into an attractive outdoor recreational space in the city. To make it a reality, the GVMC officials intend to study the best parks in the world and draw out a plan to revamp the existing one here. Authorities concerned were asked to come up with plans to develop the 70-acre reservoir and another 80-acre greenery into a world-class park.

Plans are afoot to develop the 70-acre reservoir and 80-acre greenery into an exclusive destination. Funds will be raised either through public private partnership mode or corporate social responsibility. Earlier, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority readied4 the proposals to bring in theme-based amusements as a part of the Mudasarlova Park.

With greenery stretching up to 40 percent of the area, efforts are on to take up the ambitious project without disturbing the massive green cover.