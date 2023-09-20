Visakhapatnam: Myriad avatars of Ganesh dot city pandals

Visakhapatnam: Myriad avatars of elephant-headed God line up several pandals in Visakhapatnam.



While the tallest ‘Anantha Panchamukha’ Ganesh idol stretching up to 117-ft in Gajuwaka and 112-ft tall ‘Ayush Ganesh’ near BHPV drew a large number of devotees, other themes too attracted the attention of the people at the pandals across the city.

Pandal association representatives vied with one another to bring out the best theme. From Chandrayaan Ganesh to ‘Varahi yatra’ idol, doctor Ganesh to chocolate-based statue and ‘Anantha Sayana’ Ganesh resting over Adi Sesha greeted the devotees who made a beeline to the pandals located at various places across the city. A 108-ft tall Ganesh idol was kept at the 27th ward.

Meanwhile, under the leadership of YSRCP north constituency coordinator K K Raju, special puja was performed near the party office in the presence of AP Maritime Board chairman Kayala Venkata Reddy. IT minister Gudivada Amarnath participated in the puja rituals.

Some of the pandal organisers conducted immersion ceremony of Ganesh idols on Monday evening. The city police have deployed professional swimmers at various beach points to avoid any untoward incident.