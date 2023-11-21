  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: National Library Week celebrated at Mrs AVN College

Students of Mrs AVN College celebrating National Library Week in Visakhapatnam on Monday
As part of the National Library Week celebrations, Mrs AVN College organised a programme on Monday.

College alumnus Gopichand visited the college as a resource person and interacted with the students and encouraged them to make use of the library at the premises. Further, he said the facility will act as a centre to improve knowledge, concentration and information.

Later, prizes were given to the students, who responded to queries at the event. Principal M. Simhadri Naidu, dean G. Sankar Narayana, vice principal P. Krishna Kumari, HoD of Library Science M. Swarajya Lakshmi and teaching staff and students participated.

