Live
- EC seizes drugs, cash, liquor worth over Rs 1,760 cr in 5 poll-bound states
- Srikakulam: Library Week celebrations conclude
- SCR cancels, diverts several trains in Vijayawada division amid maintenance works
- Mulugu MLA Sitakka stages dharna at midnight to increase size of her photo on ballot
- Srikakulam Taekwondo players win 13 medals
- KTR assures job calendar to youth after polls
- Uttam sees ground slipping under his feet in Huzurnagar
- Governor delayed RTC merger: KCR
- BJP resolves to fight against corruption in YSRCP govt
- 6-inch wide pipe pushed through Uttarkashi tunnel
Just In
Visakhapatnam: National Library Week celebrated at Mrs AVN College
Highlights
As part of the National Library Week celebrations, Mrs AVN College organised a programme on Monday.
Visakhapatnam: As part of the National Library Week celebrations, Mrs AVN College organised a programme on Monday.
College alumnus Gopichand visited the college as a resource person and interacted with the students and encouraged them to make use of the library at the premises. Further, he said the facility will act as a centre to improve knowledge, concentration and information.
Later, prizes were given to the students, who responded to queries at the event. Principal M. Simhadri Naidu, dean G. Sankar Narayana, vice principal P. Krishna Kumari, HoD of Library Science M. Swarajya Lakshmi and teaching staff and students participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS