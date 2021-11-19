Visakhapatnam: NDRF conducts mock drill

Visakhapatnam: The 10th BN NDRF carried out a mock drill at Hawa Mahal, historical place in Visakhapatnam, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Built in 1917-1922 by the Maharaja Jeypore Ramchandra Deo, the mahal witnessed a number of activities. On Thursday, the NDRF team, under the supervision of Akhilesh Kumar Chaubey, deputy commandant, conducted the mock drill with equipment related to collapsed structure search and rescue.

As a part of it, the officials from the district administration, police department, fire service, medical emergency services and CRPF officers participated in the exercise.

The mock drill was carried out in the presence of Mayank Kumari Deo of the royal family of Jeypore.