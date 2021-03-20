Visakhapatnam: Need for self-reliance in Defence stressed

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on the theme 'Contribution of DRDO towards Self-reliant India', Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), the premier naval research laboratory of Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDO), launched the 16th All India Joint Hindi Seminar here on Friday.

Organised jointly by Hyderabad Cluster DRDO Labs, ASL (Advanced Systems Laboratory), DMRL (Defence Materials Research Laboratory), DRDL (Defence Research and Development Laboratory), DLRL (Defence Electronics Research Laboratory), CHESS (Centre for High Energy Systems & Sciences) and Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Laboratory, the two-day seminar was inaugurated at Mohapatra Manasi Auditorium, NSTL.

Participating as chief guest, principal commissioner of customs D K Srinivas said that India is a peace-loving country. At the same time, he added, it is our responsibility to prove that India is brave and self-reliant.

Director general (Naval Systems and Materials), DRDO, Samir V Kamat, who took part as distinguished guest, stressed on the importance of self-reliance and laid emphasis on India becoming an exporter rather than an importer.

Outstanding scientist and director of NSTL O R Nandagopan, Scientist G, chairman of the organising committee Manu Korulla and Scientist 'E' and coordinator of the organising committee Vivek Sharma, were among those who were present during the inaugural.