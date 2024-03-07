Visakhapatnam: New department, a ward inaugurated at VIMS

Visakhapatnam : A new department and a ward have been made available to the public at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

District collector Dr A Mallikarjuna inaugurated the burns ward and gastroenterology department facilitated with the state-of-the-art infrastructure at a cost of Rs 2 crore on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the district collector said the state government has been working hard for the development of VIMS hospital for the past two years.

He said that the government has already appointed necessary doctors, paramedical and other staff to extend services to the patients.

All types of super specialty medical services are available at the premises, he added. Out-patient and in-patient have increased by three times in the last two years, the Collector informed.

Mallikarjuna mentioned that the government provided Rs 1.44 crore and the Indian Oil Corporation extended support to equipment worth Rs 53 lakh. Surgeries and medical tests related to gastroenterology can be carried out for the patients, he said.

Similarly, a ward with 18 beds was made available in the hospital for patients who suffer from burn injuries. Less than 40 per cent burns are treated in the ward.

VIMS director K Rambabu stated that surgeries and other medical services are provided free of cost. He opined that the hospital is a boon for the people of North Andhra.

Executive director of Indian Oil Corporation Anil Kumar and doctors of the hospital participated in the programme.