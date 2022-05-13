Visakhapatnam: New Rythu Bazaars to be delayed further

Visakhapatnam: The proposal of Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) to facilitate two new Rythu Bazaars in Visakhapatnam gathers dust.

It was initiated by the AMC in September last year to provide direct access to farm-fresh vegetables to the consumers at an affordable price.

However, the project continues to be delayed as there was no active participation of the contractors when the tenders were called for.

The proposed facilities were planned at Madhavadhara and Arilova. With already 13 Rythu Bazaars present in the city limits, the additional ones, if completed, will sum up to 15.

The Rythu Bazaar at Madhavadhara will be set up in an area of 80 cents at an estimated cost of Rs 69 lakh and another one at Arilova (Chinagadili) in 90 cents at a cost of Rs 79 lakh.

Sharing details for the delay in the project, chairman of AMC Baygani Sanni Krishna says, "Already sites for the new Rythu Bazaars were identified and allotted. Tenders were called for the project. But no potential participant has come forward to take part in the bid. The file was sent back to the government for further orders. The idea is to complete the construction work within three months and make the facilities ready for the consumers at the earliest."

As the project tendering could not materialise, the proposal came to square one. According to sources, the proposal of setting up each Rythu Bazaar would cost Rs.1 crore approximately. But the contractors could not come forward to participate in the bid as the cost proposed for the project was not feasible. The officials concerned say that if the government releases a revised proposal, the proposal is likely to be grounded.