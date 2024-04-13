Visakhapatnam: New YSRCP party office opens at Madhurawada

Visakhapatnam : Anew YSRCP party office was inaugurated at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam. It was launched by Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana along with Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Inaugurating the office, the Education Minister said that irrespective of the party affiliation, every section of people is getting benefitted in the schemes. “It was not the case during TDP’s regime as only the party workers and a community used to benefit from their schemes,” he pointed out.

Calling the YSRCP cadre as a family, YV Subba Reddy said that the ensuing election is crucial and exhorted the party leaders to work as a team to help the ruling party get re-elected in the state. He urged the constituency people to vote for Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao in the ensuing elections.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the Bheemili constituency stood out in welfare and development. “As a part of the welfare, about Rs 2,500 crore was spent and Rs 500 crore was invested in development of the segment. Parks, CC roads, drains and other infrastructure were developed in the constituency. The segment is going to witness growth in future as well,” the MLA mentioned.



Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu, along with other party leaders took part in the inauguration of the party office that falls under the Bheemli segment.

