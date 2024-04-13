Live
- Chiranjeevi Praises Teja Sajja's Remarkable Growth Over the Years
- One in four women experience gender disparity in India’s BFSI sector: Report
- Kirsten Dunst credits motherhood for enhancing her acting skills
- Sharwanand Back with a Bang! 4 New Films Announced on Actor's Birthday
- Ponguru Narayana Assures Priority for Porters in TDP Government
- 75 pc of enterprise software engineers to use AI code assistants by 2028
- Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy organises Racchabanda program at Brahmanavalli BC Colony
- MVV Satyanarayana campaigns in Pedda Waltair Dalaivari Street
- Massive TDP rally in Nellore led by Dr. Ponguru Narayana and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy
- YS Jagan urges people to vote for the party which will bring positive changes
Just In
Visakhapatnam: New YSRCP party office opens at Madhurawada
Anew YSRCP party office was inaugurated at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam.
Visakhapatnam : Anew YSRCP party office was inaugurated at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam. It was launched by Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana along with Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.
Inaugurating the office, the Education Minister said that irrespective of the party affiliation, every section of people is getting benefitted in the schemes. “It was not the case during TDP’s regime as only the party workers and a community used to benefit from their schemes,” he pointed out.
Calling the YSRCP cadre as a family, YV Subba Reddy said that the ensuing election is crucial and exhorted the party leaders to work as a team to help the ruling party get re-elected in the state. He urged the constituency people to vote for Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao in the ensuing elections.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the Bheemili constituency stood out in welfare and development. “As a part of the welfare, about Rs 2,500 crore was spent and Rs 500 crore was invested in development of the segment. Parks, CC roads, drains and other infrastructure were developed in the constituency. The segment is going to witness growth in future as well,” the MLA mentioned.
Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu, along with other party leaders took part in the inauguration of the party office that falls under the Bheemli segment.