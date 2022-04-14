Visakhapatnam: Novel protest by JSP corporator

Visakhapatnam: Concerned over the delay in removal of garbage on the streets and sewage from the drains in the 22nd ward of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), corporator P Murthy Yadav staged a novel protest in front of the GVMC MSF-III yard at Lawson's Bay Colony here on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the sanitation department officials were negligent in clearing the main drains with excavators as per schedule across the ward. As a result, most of the drains paint a picture of neglect.

In the guise of equipment maintenance, Murthy Yadav alleged that sanitation and mechanical department officials were looting crores of rupees but failed in the upkeep of the ward miserably. He demanded that the officials need to look into the issue and consider serious steps to resolve them with immediate effect.

Further, the corporator alleged that the GVMC medical department along with sanitation and mechanical department officials were 'deliberately' neglecting the upkeep of the 22nd ward as it was won by the Jana Sena Party corporator.

He appealed to the GVMC officials to put an end to the prolonged neglect, provide relief to the ward people by focusing on the sanitation maintenance.

Responding to the JSP corporator, corporation officials assured the former that the problem would be looked into and efforts would be taken to avoid repetition.