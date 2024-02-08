Visakhapatnam: Novel protest demands increase in DSC posts

Visakhapatnam : Opposing DSC notification posts that are not enough for 40 lakh unemployed youth, AP the Unemployed JAC staged a novel protest here on Wednesday.

Holding placards that read ‘beg you CM sir, please increase DSC posts’ and carrying plates in their hands, the JAC members staged a protest, seeking alms. Speaking on the occasion, JAC state president Samayam Hemanth Kumar recalled that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that there were 23,000 DSC vacancies in the state before elections.

After coming to power, the YSRCP released notification for only 6,100 DSC posts. He pointed out that the YSRCP government promised to set up digital libraries in the secretariats and fill up the jobs but ignored them totally.

The JAC president pointed out how candidates can apply for DSC before passing the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test).

The TET applications will be taken from February 8 and results will be announced on March 14. As per the notification, DSC applications will be received from February 12, he mentioned. “If students fail the TET, the money paid for DSC will go waste.

It is not appropriate to create such confusion among applicants,” Hemanth stated. The TET results are released on March 14 and the DSC exam is scheduled on March 15, how can candidates write these exams which have a different syllabus, he wondered. The JAC demanded that the age limit of APPSC and DSC should be increased to 47 years. Every promise given to the unemployed youths is not met and their

power would be shown in the polls, said JAC general secretary S Mahesh.