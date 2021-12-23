Visakhapatnam: NSTL hands over key Naval Stealth System to Navy

Visakhapatnam: The handing over ceremony of 3 MW diesel engine Infrared Suppression Signature (IRSS) system, designed and developed by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam, for the prestigious Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Project was held on Wednesday.

Chief of Materiel Integrated Naval Headquarters, New Delhi Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Integrated Naval Headquarters, received the IRSS system on behalf of the Indian Navy and stated that stealth is a key factor for the survivability of ships at sea. He said that the Indian Navy maintains a close partnership with NSTL in the development of various systems critical to achieving strategic independence.

Speaking on the occasion, distinguished scientist and Director General (Naval Systems & Materials) Dr Samir V Kamat said that the handing over of IRSS systems to the Indian Navy signifies a major milestone in achieving 'Atma Nirbharta' in the design and development of naval stealth systems. He complimented the team for the achievement and advised them to continue work for timely delivery of other ongoing projects.

Director NSTL Y Sreenivas Rao stated that the NSTL-designed and developed systems have been integrated onboard INS Vikrant, which is under construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi and have completed all performance trials successfully.

Outstanding Scientist and Technology Director (Warship Technology) PVS Ganesh Kumar and Head of Infrared Department Captain AVSN Murty were present during the occasion.