Live
- YS Jagan inaugurates Century Ply unit in Gopavaram of Badvel
- L-G recommends CBI inquiry in non-standard drugs procured, supplied in Delhi hospitals
- Podar international school in Hayathnagar celebrates Christmas
- Discovery Oaks school in Hyderabad celebrates first annual day in a grandeur
- Unlicensed drug manufacturing facility busted in Telangana
- Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of India’s Tests against South Africa due to finger injury; Abhimanyu Easwaran named replacement
- Hubble Telescope images galaxy with ‘forbidden’ light
- Virender Singh Yadav to return Padma Shri award over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI prez
- 5 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Philippines
- Hijab is our right, let's live like brothers & sisters: K'taka student Muskan
Just In
Visakhapatnam: NTPC Simhadri honoured with CSR Golden Peacock Award
In a momentous achievement, NTPC Simhadri has been honoured with the ‘CSR Golden Peacock Award’ for its outstanding contribution to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
Visakhapatnam : In a momentous achievement, NTPC Simhadri has been honoured with the ‘CSR Golden Peacock Award’ for its outstanding contribution to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
Organised by the Institute of directors, India, the award was given for acknowledging organisations’ commitment towards corporate excellence across diverse domains. The recognition highlights its steadfast commitment towards societal welfare and sustainable development.
The award was given to K. Prakasa Rao, manager-HR, and Shivam Pratap Singh, executive, CSR-HR, from NTPC-Simhadri at a ceremony held recently in Mumbai.
After receiving the award, the management of the company reiterated that its commitment towards fostering positive change and contributing to the betterment of society will continue through impactful CSR initiatives.