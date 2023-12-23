Visakhapatnam: NTPC Simhadri honoured with CSR Golden Peacock Award

Visakhapatnam : In a momentous achievement, NTPC Simhadri has been honoured with the ‘CSR Golden Peacock Award’ for its outstanding contribution to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Organised by the Institute of directors, India, the award was given for acknowledging organisations’ commitment towards corporate excellence across diverse domains. The recognition highlights its steadfast commitment towards societal welfare and sustainable development.

The award was given to K. Prakasa Rao, manager-HR, and Shivam Pratap Singh, executive, CSR-HR, from NTPC-Simhadri at a ceremony held recently in Mumbai.

After receiving the award, the management of the company reiterated that its commitment towards fostering positive change and contributing to the betterment of society will continue through impactful CSR initiatives.