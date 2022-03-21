Visakhapatnam: NTPC to roll out first of its kind project

Visakhapatnam: NTPC-Simhadri is initiating a first of its kind project to produce power from hydrogen.

Announcing this here on Monday, chief general manager of NTPC Diwakar Kaushik mentioned that as a part of the project, a 50 KW power plant will be generated. "The idea is to collect green hydrogen from the floating solar plant during the day and convert it into power at night," he stated.

The company is getting the support of bloom energy, US, for the project and aims to provide electricity to remote areas. Based on the response, the project will be strengthened.

Despite the pandemic, Diwakar Kaushik said power generation has gone up to 65 percent in the year and saw growth compared to last year. The power generation is likely to rise to 70 percent next. Also, he mentioned that 10 MW floating solar power was commissioned last year despite the pandemic.

Presently, there is a coal requirement of about 35,000 tonnes a day. NTPC will import about 10 lakh MT which aids in addressing coal shortage.

NTPC-Simhadri has partnered with the IRCTC for initiating packaged drinking water and commissioning the Rail Neer Bottling Plant soon. Using desalinated water, it will produce potable drinking water.

Speaking about the fly ash, Diwakar Kaushik said the company's fly ash is accepted by overseas customers and pond ash is being used for construction of embankments in NHAI road projects of the state.

About dust control measures, the chief general manager said installation of wind barriers, water cover in all operational dykes, plantation of 8,000 trees, earth cover in dyke peripheral area were followed.