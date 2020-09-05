Visakhapatnam: Nutan Naidu held in Karnataka

Visakhapatnam: The police arrested Big Boss fame and filmmaker Nutan Naidu at Udipi in Karnataka on Friday.



Sharing details of the arrest, city police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha told the media that Naidu was absconding since the incident of Dalit youth Karri Srikanth came to light.

The CP said that the filmmaker was taken into custody when he was trying to visit Mumbai. Sinha mentioned that Naidu was held due to his alleged involvement in the tonsuring case of Srikanth.

During investigation, the CP said, Naidu made fake calls in the garb of retired IAS officer P V Ramesh to KGH superintendent and a few more doctors. Sinha further said that the former IAS officer had also lodged a complaint that someone was making fake calls mentioning his name. It is learnt that Naidu has made over 30 fake calls in this regard and also tried to destroy the SIM card. The accused was produced before the court in Karnataka and he will be brought to Visakhapatnam.

The police in Pendurthi station have recently registered a case under various sections against Naidu's wife and six others for harassing Srikanth and tonsuring his head forcibly at the former's house.

Srikanth was employed at Naidu's house as a domestic help and eventually had quit his job on August 1.