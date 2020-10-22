Visakhapatnam: Officials told to display list of beneficiaries

Visakhapatnam: The government is ensuring the reach of various welfare schemes to the eligible poor through the secretariats and the staff of the secretariat should work with complete dedication and awareness on the schemes in order to provide improved services, said District Collector V Vinay Chand here on Thursday.

Inspecting Rushikonda and Bheemunipatnam secretariats, the Collector gave instructions to the staff and examined the list of government schemes presented in each secretariat.

He instructed the staff that the details of the beneficiaries and an updated list of schemes should be displayed. The zonal commissioner was directed to issue a memo to the administration staff at Rushikonda secretariat for lapses in the list displayed. Later, Vinay Chand visited Upper Peta secretariat. Zonal commissioner Govinda Rao and Bhemmunipatnam Tahsildar Eswara Rao participated in the visit.