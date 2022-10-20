Visakhapatnam: Officials told to focus on pregnant, lactating women

Visakhapatnam: Special care should be taken to provide best medical services to pregnant and lactating women getting admitted to the government hospital, said District Collector A Mallikarjuna. Holding a meeting with the Government Victoria Hospital-Ghosha Hospital Development Committee members here on Wednesday, he said attention should be paid while providing treatment to patients and the services should be on a par with the corporate hospitals.

The superintendent of the hospital was directed to ready the proposals for the new maternity facility, CC cameras and repairs of the hospital building, construction of car parking sheds, internal roads, drains and generator maintenance shed in the premises. As part of the visit, the Collector inspected an accommodation facility which was recently constructed for the patients, interacted with them and enquired about the amenities provided to them.

Similarly, the newly-constructed 20-bedded air-conditioned facility was examined and officials were instructed to complete the project on a war footing so that it could be put to use in the next two weeks. Mallikarjuna directed the hospital superintendent to incorporate mosquito nets for the patients. District Medical and Health Officer K. Vijaya Lakshmi, Andhra Medical College Principal Dr G Butchi Raju, hospital staff and others took part in the visit.