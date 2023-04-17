Visakhapatnam: Online workshop on food processing

Visakhapatnam: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a 11-day online certificate course on 'Entrepreneurship Development Programme in food processing.'

From methods of identifying the market to ways to procure raw materials, project report preparation to financing loans from a bank, packaging to branding and legal aspects, the workshop that commences from April 19 to April 29 will cover varied topics.

With the Food Processing Industry in India being a sunrise sector that is serving as a vital link between the agriculture and industrial segments of the economy, the industry has become a potential source for driving the rural economy as it brings synergy between the consumer industry and agriculture. Also, the sector has a wide variety of opportunities for setting up manufacturing and service enterprises, especially in the MSME sector. The training programme is designed to give more in-depth knowledge to aspiring entrepreneurs who would like to enter in the food processing sector.

The participants gain insightful knowledge about how to proceed with their future business plans in the right direction and live interaction with the experts. Domain experts from Bank MSME Ddvision, chartered accountant, practicing legal implementers, marketing professionals and government officials will address and share their valuable insights and work experiences with the trainees, including budding entrepreneurs, academicians and students. FSSAI licence and registration system, food processing technologies and services, export opportunities, schemes and policies and risk management will also be covered during the online workshop that will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

For details, interested participants can contact 9381893839 or 9848077227 or 9182927627.