Visakhapatnam: Overhead electrification works commissioned at Central Dispatch Yard

Visakhapatnam: The 25KV AC overhead electrification works for railway-controlled tracks of East Coast Railways in Central Dispatch Yard (CDY) area of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant were inaugurated by CMD of RINL PK Rath and Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava on Wednesday.

CDY is a unique project of RINL-VSP which improves the in-bound and out-bound logistics. It was built at a cost of Rs 320 crore in 200 acre-area of the plant.

The yard is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like unloading area, stacking area, traffic and marketing building. The new yard would facilitate improvement in logistics in a smooth manner at a single location with rake retention time coming down significantly.

This OHE system at CDY facilitates the central dispatch of the products of VSP through railway rakes from this yard.

Senor railway officials along with directors and senior officials of RINL were present on the occasion.