Visakhapatnam: Overseas education fair held at GITAM

Visakhapatnam: After a series of lockdowns, closed international borders and financial constraints over the last year, Indian students are once again showing interest towards studying in foreign universities.



Keeping this in view, GITAM career guidance center (GCGC) organised an 'overseas education fair and career expo' here on Wednesday.

As a part of it, 11 service providers were invited and close to 600 students attended the event. Of the total number of students who made use of the platform, more than 50 percent have chosen to study abroad, while the rest of them are planning to pursue UPSC Civil Services, Masters in Science at IIT, etc., GCGC deputy director (Other Career Options) B. Ravikanth said that a majority of applicants are targeting STEM courses in the US, followed by the UK, Canada, Australia and Germany.

Institution's career services assistant dean commander Gurumoorthy Gangadharan said the foreign universities are offering scholarships to attract talented youths from India. The institution's chief innovation officer Krish Nangegadda inaugurated the event.

As part of the overseas education fair the organisers conducted awareness and interactive sessions for students.