Visakhapatnam: OxyCare centre opened

Visakhapatnam: Lions Cancer Hospital started an OxyCare centre to treat post-Covid patients. Patients having health issues even after getting treated for Covid-19 can avail the facility at the hospital, said V Umamaheswara Rao, managing trustee of the hospital.Also, 12 oxygen concentrators are made available at the centre for the patients.

Meanwhile, devotees of Sri Sathya Sai Baba donated six oxygen concentrators to Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisation recently.

The concentrators will be utilised for the needy patients and cater to the emergency requirements.In addition to the existing oxygen concentrators, another eight more will be donated by Sri Sathya Sai Baba devotees of the district in a few days. Those in need of these oxygen concentrators can contact district medical services coordinator RA Naidu on 9246627299.