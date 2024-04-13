Visakhapatnam: Parents, students get into celebration mode

Visakhapatnam : For students who waited for results with bated breath, the first few hours of the day appeared to be quite lengthy as they could hardly wait for their scores.

As Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education announced results on April 12 (Friday), tensed parents settled before systems to key in the hall ticket number as their wards dictated it to them to check their results and download the marks memo from the official website. Heaving a sigh of relief, a section of parents and wards were seen hugging each other and screaming with delight as the latter scored marks more than they expected.

Ch Rishita secured 435 out of 440 and G Navyasri scored 434 marks in BiPC from Sri Chaitanya, Raman Bhavan, NAD branch. Sharing her triumph, Rishita says, “I prepared for four hours for the exams in the morning and again in the evening after college time. My target is to get a seat at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. For that, I need to step up my preparation time furthermore.”



Meanwhile, in the MPC stream, city–based student A Meghana Sharma secured 466 out of 470, while P Girija scored 460 marks.

Along with florists, bakery outlets witnessed a brisk business on Friday as enthusiastic dads rushed to cake shops to bring home customised pastries for their children. “It’s a great moment for us as our daughter D.A. Vaishnavi secured 92 percent in the Intermediate first year. I am glad that her hard work has eventually paid dividends and she could score well without relying on any home tuition,” shares Vijay Kumar, a proud father, who broke into a celebration mode as soon as the results were out.

Inviting parents and their wards, a number of institutions in the city too celebrated bursting crackers and cutting cake as their students’ secured top scores.