Visakhapatnam: Pharma city bus dived into a canal

Visakhapatnam: A bus belonging to Lankelapalem Aurobindo Pharma City met with an accident at BC Colony, Aganampudi on Saturday.

The bus was proceeding from the Pharma city towards Gajuwaka along with 20 employees on board when the incident happened.

According to SI RA Konda of Steel Plant police station, the bus lost control and fell into a close-by canal.

It is learnt that the driver suffered from epilepsy which led to the accident.

Employees who sustained minor injuries were shifted to Aganampudi hospital.