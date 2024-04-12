Live
- Jobs a key issue for voters: CSDS
- New Delhi: ‘Stroke deaths tied to climate-driven temp rise’
- 11-Year-Old Ghaziabad Girl Tortured By Mother To Hide Stepfather's Rape Of Daughter
- Final Verdict in Venkatayapalem head tonsure Case to be Announced today
- New Delhi: SC grants stay on NBW issued against cleric Tauqeer
- YSRCP MLA diverting Sathya Sai project water to his fields: Palle
- YS Sharmila to campaign in Kadapa district today
- 15 suffer electric shock during chariot festival
- Allegations Against Delhi Chief Secretary Lead To FIR In Uttarakhand
- Tirupati: Tributes paid to Jyotirao Phule
Visakhapatnam: Police constable commits suicide
Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident, P Sankara Rao, a police constable working with the Special Protection Force (SPF) reportedly committed suicide in the early hours of Thursday. The police constable, a native of Srikakulam took the extreme step using his service weapon SLR while on duty. The officials identified the bullet wounds and noted that the police constable shot himself dead.
He was on his late night shift on Wednesday and continued morning shift too when he committed suicide. He served as a security officer at the Indian Overseas Bank. The police are investigating the case.
The reason for Sankara Rao’s suicide is yet to be ascertained. The police constable is survived by his wife and two children.
