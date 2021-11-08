  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Police host run against ganja

Visakhapatnam: Police host run against ganja
x

Students and volunteers taking part in the 2K Run organised as a part of Parivarthana programme in Paderu in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Highlights

In connection with ‘Parivarthana’ programme held in Agency areas of Visakhapatnam, the district police conducted an awareness run against ganja cultivation.

Visakhapatnam: In connection with 'Parivarthana' programme held in Agency areas of Visakhapatnam, the district police conducted an awareness run against ganja cultivation.

Around 500 students took part in the 2K-Run held in Paderu under the directions of superintendent of police B Krishna Rao and supervision of ASP P Jagadeesh.

The police explained the ill-effects of ganja cultivation and how the youths are falling into the trap of substance abuse to the tribals. They exhorted the youth to say 'no' to cannabis.

The ITDA and the police department officials encouraged the youth to avail the employment opportunities provided to them, switch to alternate crops and give up ganja cultivation for good.

Also, they narrated how the innocent tribals were taken for granted by the middlemen and traders. Paderu circle inspector B Sudhakar, SI G Laxman Rao and others took part in the Parivarthana programme that focused on 'Run Against Ganja'.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X