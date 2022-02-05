Visakhapatnam: Police-run petrol bunks provide jobs, quality petrol

Visakhapatnam: Striking a balance between quality and quantity, Visakhapatnam district police step forward in making a mark in the fuel market. With already three petrol pump stations in place, the 'police petrol stations' draw people from various localities. Fuel refilling bunks were set up in the police department premises, which aids in generating revenue. The first station was set up in 2016 at Kailasagiri. Two years later, another bunk was established at Chodavaram. Again, after the recess, third petrol pump station was launched at Nakkapalli. These petrol bunks are run in collaboration with BPCL and HPCL.As district police is taking care of the bunk maintenance, there is no scope for fuel adulteration, which attracts more customers towards those bunk.



Sharing details with The Hans India, Reserve Inspector K Venkata Rao, says, "Every 24 hours, the density of the petrol is be monitored. Even when the public wants to check the quality of the fuel, the station has a facility to carry out a test. This feature is sure to gain confidence among the motorists. Police department intends to spend the revenue generated through these petrol stations for welfare of the police personnel.''

In addition, preference is given to the locals for getting employed at these petrol pump stations. About 10 to 15 youths are getting employed in each fuel station. Along with them, three to four cops from the department also work here.In the days to come, the district police is planning to launch similar bunks in different parts of Visakhapatnam, he said.

In some of the petrol bunks, quality of petrol often takes a backseat. To overcome such challenges, some of the motorists travel long distances to refill the fuel tanks of their vehicles at quality petrol pumps. For them, the police-run petrol bunks serve as a better choice.