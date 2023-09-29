Visakhapatnam: Political parties fighting only for namesake, alleges CITU

Visakhapatnam : CITU state general secretary CH Narasinga Rao appealed to the public to come together to fight against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) as political parties are battling only for the namesake.

At a public meeting held under the leadership of CPM here on Thursday on the occasion of the arrival of North Andhra bike yatra to protect the VSP from getting privatised, he alleged that the political parties were only participating in the Ukku stir for the namesake. He criticised that even the main political parties in the state are extending support to the agitation in a compromising manner.

He criticised the Central government for not withdrawing the decision of 100 percent disinvestment of VSP. The CITU state general secretary said the ruling YSRCP passed a resolution in the Assembly and with that, the state government is under the impression that its duty is over.

He pointed out that the YSRCP, TDP and JSP are not fighting against the Modi’s government which is betraying the state. Further, Narasinga Rao alleged that the Union government was trying to handover the oxygen plants of VSP to a private player.

CPM state executive committee member K Lokanatham said the new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters was limited to papers only. CPM district secretary M Jaggunaidu said if the Central government does not withdraw its decision on privatising the plant, he warned that there would be a large-scale protest in future.

GVMC 78th ward corporator B Ganga Rao informed that on October 5, a huge public meeting is being held at the steel plant arch with CPM national general secretary Y Sitaram. Among others, CPM leaders KM Srinivas, B Jagan and CITU president YT Das were present.